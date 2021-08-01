.
Kuwait urges its citizens to avoid and delay travel to Lebanon

A general view shows Beirut international airport, Lebanon. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Kuwait’s embassy in Lebanon has urged its citizens to avoid or delay any travel plans to Lebanon following clashes in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Kuwait’s national news agency KUNA reported.

Read more: Three killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut

“We call on Kuwaiti citizens to be vigilant and to stay away from gathering sites and the security disturbances occurring in some areas in Lebanon. We call on citizens to abide by their residences, not to go out except for the utmost necessity, and to abide by the instructions issued by the relevant authorities concerned,” a statement issued by Kuwait’s embassy in Beirut added.

Three people were killed in an ambush on mourners during a Hezbollah militant’s funeral in a town south of Beirut on Sunday afternoon, a senior source in Lebanon’s Hezbollah told Reuters.

Heavy shooting took place in the town of Khaldeh during the funeral of militant Ali Shibli who was killed on Saturday night during a wedding by an Arab tribesman.

Lebanese media said that the shooting on Saturday night was an act of revenge.

The Arab tribes of Khaldeh issued a statement on Saturday explaining the incident and confirming that it was a “revenge case.”

