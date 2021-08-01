Three killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut

Three people have been killed in an ambush on mourners during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral in a town south of Beirut on Sunday afternoon, a senior source in Lebanon’s Hezbollah told Reuters.

Heavy shooting took place in Khaldeh town during the funeral of Hezbollah militant Ali Shibli who was killed on Saturday night during a wedding by an Arab tribesman.

Advertisement

Lebanese media said that the shooting on Saturday night was a as a ‘revenge crime’.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The killing of Hezbollah’s militant was a result of a ‘revenge case’, according to the Arab tribes of Khaldeh which issued a statement on Saturday explaining the incident.

The Lebanese army has worked to reinforce its presence in the south of Beirut to control the situation and stop the clashes in the area, local media reported.

The tribes of Arab Khaldeh, to which the perpetrator belongs to, issued a statement in which they said: “We are the Arab clans in Lebanon. It is in the traditions of our Arabs to take the rebellion if there is no reconciliation between the two quarrels, and what happened today with the killing of Ali Shibli is nothing but revenge.”

“Therefore, we wish the family of the murdered Ali Shibli to consider the killing an eye for an eye, and not to exceed that, and that we are all keen to preserve civil peace, the right of neighborhood and national participation,” the statement added.

Read more:

Lebanon battles wildfires for third straight day

US hails EU decision to adopt new sanctions regime for Lebanon

Wildfires blaze through north Lebanon homes, farms, pine forests