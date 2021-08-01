US is planning new sanctions on Iran to tackle drones, guided missiles manufacturing

The US is planning a new sanctions campaign against Iran’s evolving capabilities for precision strikes using drones and guided missiles, US officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The US officials reported that there is a growing concern over the threat these weapons represent to American and allied interests.

Iran and its proxies in the Middle East have been often using explosive-drones and guided missiles in attacks against US bases in Iraq and Syria. The Iran-backed Houthi militia has regularly used the same technologies to attack the southern region of Saudi Arabia.

The Wall Street Journal added that security officials say that those evolving capabilities pose a more immediate danger to Middle East stability than Iran’s nuclear-enrichment and ballistic-missile programs.

The US has sanctioned some of Iran’s missile programs in past years, but officials said that targeting Iran’s procurement networks, such as the providers of parts used to build the drones and precision-guided missiles, could more effectively disrupt those activities.

“It’s part of a comprehensive approach so we’re dealing with all aspects of the Iranian threat,” a senior US official told the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal added that top military and diplomatic officials say they have seen a major increase in the use of guided missiles and drones against US forces and allies.

