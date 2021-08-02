.
.
.
.
Language

Obstruction to Beirut blast probe ‘shameless’: Amnesty International

A picture taken on August 5, 2020 shows the damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour, one day after a powerful twin explosion tore through Lebanon's capital, resulting from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at the city's main port. Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neighbourhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis. The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest.
A picture taken on August 5, 2020 shows the damaged grain silo and a burnt boat at Beirut's harbour, one day after a powerful twin explosion tore through Lebanon's capital, resulting from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at the city's main port. (File photo)
Lebanon crisis

Obstruction to Beirut blast probe ‘shameless’: Amnesty International

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Amnesty International on Monday accused the Lebanese authorities of relentlessly and shamelessly obstructing the investigation into last year’s deadly Beirut port blast.

A year after the August 4 explosion that killed more than 200 people and leveled entire neighborhoods of the city, no official has been brought to justice.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The blast, considered one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history, was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a dockside warehouse.

How the fertilizer got there, why it was so poorly stored for years, and what started the fire that blew it up, are questions that the Lebanese probe has yet to answer.

“Lebanese authorities have spent the past year shamelessly obstructing victims’ quest for truth and justice,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

The explosion was widely seen by the victims’ families and the broader public as the result of the incompetence and corruption of the ruling class.

Authorities dismissed the first judge who was tasked with investigating the case, after he summoned top officials for questioning.

His replacement has also faced obstruction from leading political figures, when he also tried to bring in senior politicians and security officials for questioning.

“Given the scale of this tragedy, it is astounding to see how far the Lebanese authorities are prepared to go to shield themselves from scrutiny,” Amnesty’s deputy regional director Lynn Maalouf said.

The lack of accountability is blocking compensation and insurance payments to the victims, and has further discredited an already reviled political elite.

Relatives of some of the explosion’s victims are planning marches on Wednesday to honor their loved ones, on the first anniversary of the tragedy, and to demand that the parliamentary immunity of some of the chief suspects be lifted.

Read more:

Lebanon’s post-explosion economy, one year on: Chief economist weighs in

Beirut explosion: One year since worst recent disaster, in numbers

Beirut blast one year on: Wife of killed firefighter still waits for answers, justice

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More