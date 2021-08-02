Iran summons British envoy over accusations Tehran behind ship attack off Oman coast

Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday summoned the British chargé d'affaires over his country’s assessment that Tehran was behind a deadly attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman, state media reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday London believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29 that resulted in the death of a British and Romanian national.

“The UK is working with our international partners on a concerted response to this unacceptable attack,” he said.

In a meeting with the British chargé d'affaires in Tehran, an official at Iran’s foreign ministry described Raab’s accusation as “baseless,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

The official “emphasized that these hasty, contradictory and unsubstantiated statements were rejected and strongly condemned,” ISNA reported.

Britain, Israel, and the US have blamed Iran for the attack. Tehran has denied the allegations and warned it will “respond promptly and strongly to any possible adventure.”

Earlier on Monday, Britain summoned Iran’s ambassador to London.

“The Iranian ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, was summoned today to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office ... in response to the unlawful attack committed on MV Mercer Street on 29 July,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Iran must immediately cease actions that risk international peace and security, and … vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law.”

Read more:

UK summons Iran ambassador over attack on Israeli-managed oil tanker

Iran reports record high of over 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, deaths at 3-month high

Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack: Foreign ministry