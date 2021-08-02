.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack

A woman throws rice as mourners carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, during his funeral in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon August 2, 2021. (Reuters)
A woman throws rice as mourners carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, during his funeral in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon August 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

The Lebanese army said on Monday it had detained a man wanted over an attack on mourners at a funeral where three people were killed, after the extremist group Hezbollah demanded the perpetrators be detained.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The shooting in Khaldeh, a town south of Beirut where tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims have long simmered, has prompted leaders to warn against an escalation as Lebanon grapples with political and financial crises.

The attack targeted the funeral of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli who was shot dead on Saturday during a wedding.

Sunni Arab tribes claimed responsibility for that shooting, saying they had taken revenge for the killing of one of their members last year in Khaldeh.

Army intelligence stormed the homes of several wanted people and detained a man who was involved in the funeral attack, the army said.

Five killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut Middle East Lebanon crisis Five killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut

Hezbollah, an armed group backed by Iran, has said it is seeking to maintain calm but said the attackers must be handed over. The group has called it a planned ambush.

“You don’t want strife, then come and surrender those killers to the state,” Hassan Fadlallah, a Hezbollah MP, said in an interview with al-Jadeed TV late on Sunday.

People were “boiling”, and the group could not control them all, he said.

Shibli’s coffin was draped in a Hezbollah flag at his funeral in the town of Kunin in southern Lebanon.

Mourners carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, during his funeral in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon August 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Mourners carry the coffin of Hezbollah member Ali Shibli, who was killed on Saturday, during his funeral in the village of Kunin, southern Lebanon August 2, 2021. (Reuters)

Clerics prayed over the casket and Hezbollah fighters wearing camouflage and red berets were in attendance, footage broadcast by Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV showed.

“What happened in Khaldeh confirms the blatant absence of the logic of the state and that the language of uncontrolled and illegitimate arms is the one prevailing,” Fouad Makhzoumi, an independent Sunni MP, wrote on Twitter.

“We are afraid of the country being dragged to strife.”

Lebanon’s financial and economic meltdown marks the biggest crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

“Strife awakens on the eve of Aug. 4,” declared the front-page headline of an-Nahar newspaper, referring to the first anniversary of the Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital and killed more than 200 people.

Read more:

Five killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut

Lebanon battles wildfires for third straight day

US hails EU decision to adopt new sanctions regime for Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More