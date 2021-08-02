Lebanon’s army raids huge Captagon amphetamine manufacturing plant in Bekaa valley

The Lebanese army has raided a large Captagon amphetamine-manufacturing plant in the Bekaa valley on Saturday, Lebanon’s national news agency reported.

The force has seized several drug-manufacturing machines and was able to arrest 31 persons working in the plant.

Lebanese officials have previously pledged to do more to combat drug smuggling out of the country after Saudi Arabia ordered a ban on all produce imports from Beirut following an increase in drug smuggling from Beirut.

A statement issued by the Army Command said that a force from the army, supported by a patrol from the Intelligence Directorate, carried out raids in the town of Hor Ta’la in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley.

The statement released by the army said that a soldier was wounded, and a wanted man was killed during the raid on the sites.

“The raid led to the killing of a wanted man with several arrest warrants, including the robbery kidnapping of citizens, car theft, drug promotion and use, and shooting,” the statement added.

Captagon is used by fighters at war because of the effects it can have to fight tiredness. It is an amphetamine that has widely been made and exported illegally from Lebanon.

