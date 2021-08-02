US vows ‘collective response’ to Iran after ship attack

The United States vowed a “collective response” to Iran for the attack it allegedly carried out on an Israeli-managed ship off the coast of Oman, the top US diplomat said Monday.

“We are in very close contact, in coordination, with the United Kingdom, Israel, Romania and other countries. And there will be a collective response,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said to reporters at the State Department.

Blinken, in his most clear-cut accusation, said Iran was behind the drone attack on the Mercer Street tanker last Friday. Tehran has denied being behind the attack, which killed two crew members.

“We’ve conducted a thorough review and we’re confident that Iran carried out this attack,” Blinken said.

Blinken spoke to his Israeli counterpart on Saturday night and “agreed to work with the United Kingdom, Romania, and other international partners to investigate the facts, provide support, and consider the appropriate next steps.”

