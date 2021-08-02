.
.
.
.
Language

Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey

Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Bodrum

Published: Updated:

A dramatic video showed a 23-year-old woman’s rescue from gushing flash floods in Turkey’s eastern town of Baskale on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yurtseven, who was looking for her 10-year-old brother, suddenly found herself stranded in flash floods and dragged away for five meters.

She was rescued by another woman from the village at last minute.

The footage showed a boy holding Yurtseven’s hand after she was rescued.

Flash floods destroyed several homes in Baskanle village, Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said.
No casualties were reported.

Wildfires ravage Turkey's southern coast

Turkey has been battling wildfires on the southern coast of the country over the past five days. The death toll rose to either as of August 1 as crews continue efforts to put out the flames.

In the popular resort town of Bodrum, a group of tourists and hotel staff was evacuated by boat as flames spread and plumes of smoke filled the sky, footage showed. Pakdemirli said the blaze in the area had been contained by Sunday morning.

Since Wednesday thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Locals as well as support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan were deployed to help firefighters.

The Turkish government pledged to rebuild damaged homes and compensate for losses in areas affected by the fires.

Read more:

Wildfire in southern Turkey leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes continue

Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum

Wildfires in southern Turkey force more residents to flee homes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered
Former British ambassador Craig Murray hands himself in to serve jail term Former British ambassador Craig Murray hands himself in to serve jail term
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More