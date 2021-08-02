Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey

A dramatic video showed a 23-year-old woman’s rescue from gushing flash floods in Turkey’s eastern town of Baskale on Saturday.

Yurtseven, who was looking for her 10-year-old brother, suddenly found herself stranded in flash floods and dragged away for five meters.



She was rescued by another woman from the village at last minute.



The footage showed a boy holding Yurtseven’s hand after she was rescued.



Flash floods destroyed several homes in Baskanle village, Turkey’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said.

No casualties were reported.

Wildfires ravage Turkey's southern coast

Turkey has been battling wildfires on the southern coast of the country over the past five days. The death toll rose to either as of August 1 as crews continue efforts to put out the flames.



In the popular resort town of Bodrum, a group of tourists and hotel staff was evacuated by boat as flames spread and plumes of smoke filled the sky, footage showed. Pakdemirli said the blaze in the area had been contained by Sunday morning.

Watch: Firefighters battle one of the worst wildfires on #Turkey's southern coast for a third day after the evacuation of dozens of villages and some hotels.https://t.co/fpPdU4m4Bq pic.twitter.com/I9pasE8TRF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 31, 2021

Since Wednesday thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes. Locals as well as support teams from Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Azerbaijan were deployed to help firefighters.

The Turkish government pledged to rebuild damaged homes and compensate for losses in areas affected by the fires.

