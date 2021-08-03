German-made submarine arrives at Alexandria to join Egypt’s naval forces 

A German-made S-44 submarine arrived at the Alexandria naval base from Germany’s Port of Kiel to join Egypt’s naval forces, the Egyptian military’s spokesperson said on Monday.

The 62-meter long submarine is equipped with advanced technologies and developed combat strength, the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that it has the capacity to carry 30 crew members and is capable of conducting surveillance and intelligence-gathering activities.

The move comes as part of efforts to enhance the navy’s capabilities and protect Egypt’s economic resources in the Mediterranean and Red seas, as well as in the Suez Canal, the spokesman said in a statement.

Since 2016, Egypt has received three similar submarines from Germany – reflecting the level of cooperation between the two countries, according to the statement.

The first was delivered in December 2016, the second in August 2017, and the third in May 2019.

The acquisition of the S-44 and other similar submarines will enhance the Egyptian navy’s global rating, the statement added.

