Prisoner exchange with US not on Iran’s agenda anymore: Official

Iran will not continue with its plans for prisoner swaps with the United States, an unnamed Iranian official told the semi-official Nour News agency on Tuesday, accusing Washington of “breaches” against efforts to free the detainees.

“With the continuing Biden administration ... breaches, there is no incentive on Iran’s part to continue this process and therefore the exchanges issue in its current form will be completely removed from its agenda,” the official told Nour News, which is close to Iran’s top national security body.

Last month, Iran said a prisoner swap deal had been agreed, though Washington had denied it.

