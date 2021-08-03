.
.
.
.
Language

Top US diplomat pledges support for Afghanistan despite major Taliban advances

A security personnel stands guard on top of a vehicle outside United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) office compound in Guzara district, July 31, 2021. (AP)
A security personnel stands guard on top of a vehicle outside United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) office compound in Guzara district, July 31, 2021. (AP)

Top US diplomat pledges support for Afghanistan despite major Taliban advances

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The top US diplomat spoke to Afghanistan’s president to reiterate Washington’s “strong and enduring” commitment to Afghanistan, which has seen the Taliban capture dozens of cities and districts in the war-torn country.

“Both leaders condemned the ongoing Taliban attacks, which show little regard for human life and human rights, and deplored the loss of innocent Afghan lives and displacement of the civilian population,” the State Department said in a readout of the call between Antony Blinken and Ashraf Ghani.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The pair also spoke of the need to accelerate peace negotiations to reach a political settlement. The settlement should be “inclusive, respect the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allow the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners,” the State Department said.

Blinken and Ghani pledged to remain in close contact.

Since US President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has made tremendous gains while killing civilians and those who were allied with the US during the war.

Washington has also made efforts to help refugee seekers flee the Taliban by offering special visas to those who worked with the US army and government.

Read more: US, UK accuse Taliban of ‘massacring’ civilians in Afghan town

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE
UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, others: NCEMA
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More