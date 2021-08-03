.
.
.
.
Language

Year after Beirut explosion, children still in distress: UNICEF

A view shows damages at the site of Beirut's port explosion, Lebanon August 5, 2020. (Reuters)
A view shows damages at the site of Beirut's port explosion, Lebanon August 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Year after Beirut explosion, children still in distress: UNICEF

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A year after a monster explosion at Beirut’s port, one in three families in Lebanon have children still showing signs of trauma, said the UN agency for children, UNICEF.

“One in three families (34 percent) has children still showing signs of psychological distress,” said UNICEF, citing a July survey of 1,200 families.

“In the case of adults, the figure reaches almost one in two (45.6 percent),” it added in a report published on the eve of the blast’s first anniversary.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The August 4, 2020 explosion killed more than 200 people, wounded at least 6,500 others and damaged swathes of the capital.

In the year since, Lebanon has also had to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and a spiraling economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst since the mid-19th century.

“One year after the tragic events, children’s lives remain deeply affected,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF’s representative in Lebanon.

“Those families have been struggling to recover from the aftermath of the explosions at the worst possible time – in the middle of a devastating economic crisis and a major pandemic.”

A UNICEF survey in July found that almost all families that requested assistance in the wake of the Beirut port blast still need help, especially cash and food assistance, the agency said.

Many who lost employment because of the blast have yet to find work, UNICEF added, as Lebanon grapples with soaring poverty, rampant inflation and shortages of basic items from medicine to fuel.

“Children’s lives are at risk as the escalating crisis is leaving most families unable to afford their basic needs,” Mokuo said.

Read more:

Beirut blast: Lebanon’s crisis hotline witnesses surge in calls as anniversary nears

Beirut port blast survivors still endure psychological toll

Memorial sculpture at Beirut port blast site draws mixed reviews in Lebanon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE
Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia Saudization of remote customer service jobs comes into effect in Saudi Arabia
UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument Watch: Woman tries to run over ‘boyfriend’ three times in heated argument
Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More