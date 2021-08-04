“Iran out:” Anti-Hezbollah protesters march in Lebanon on Beirut blast anniversary

Protesters marching on the anniversary of the Beirut port blast are demanding an end to Iranian influence in Lebanon.

Demonstrators were marching towards the capital’s Martyr’s Square at around 7pm local time waving Lebanese flags and chanting “Iran out, Iran out,” according to BBC Persia.

Anti-Iran and anti-Hezbollah slogans could be heard from the crowds on the anniversary of the deadly blast that killed more than 200 people and left thousands more injured.

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-government protesters demonstrating outside the Lebanese parliament building.

Tensions have been mounting in the crisis-stricken country over what many believe is the government’s failure to fully investigate the blast.

The port explosion, considered one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts ever recorded, happened when more than 552 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a grain silo in the city centre caught fire.

It leveled buildings within a two-mile radius.

