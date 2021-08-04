.
Hezbollah’s insistence on control is major cause of Lebanon’s problems: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during a news conference in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday the insistence of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group on imposing its will in Lebanon was a main reason for the country’s crisis, according to Al-Ekhbariya TV and a foreign ministry statement.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud also said Riyadh was concerned that no tangible results had been reached in investigations into the Beirut port explosion that devastated swathes of the capital a year ago. He said any assistance to Lebanon would be linked to serious reforms there.

A donor conference to raise emergency aid for Lebanon’s crippled economy on Wednesday raised $370 million, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

