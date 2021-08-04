Kuwait embassy in Beirut urges citizens to get in touch on port blast anniversary

Kuwait’s embassy in Beirut has called on all its citizens in Lebanon to communicate with it as soon as possible to register their information on the one year anniversary of the city’s deadly port blast, according to Kuwait state news agency KUNA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Beirut calls on Kuwaiti citizens in Lebanon to communicate with it as soon as possible to register their data on the emergency phone numbers (0096171171441) and (009611792902),” the statement said.

The Beirut port blast was the city’s deadliest peacetime disaster. A warehouse that had been storing 2,750 tons of explosive ammonium nitrate caught fire resulting in a blast that left more than 200 dead and thousands injured.

The directive follows an announcement on Sunday from the embassy urging Kuwaitis to avoid or delay travel plans to Lebanon following clashes in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Three people were killed in an ambush on mourners during a Hezbollah militant’s funeral in a town south of Beirut on Sunday afternoon, a senior source in Lebanon’s Hezbollah told Reuters.

Heavy shooting took place in the town of Khaldeh during the funeral of militant Ali Shibli who was killed on Saturday night during a wedding by an Arab tribesman.

Lebanese media said that the shooting on Saturday night was an act of revenge.

Read more:

Kuwait urges its citizens to avoid and delay travel to Lebanon

Lebanon battles wildfires for third straight day

US hails EU decision to adopt new sanctions regime for Lebanon