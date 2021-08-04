.
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric says all demanding justice on blast anniversary

Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai arrives to lead a mass in memory of the victims of last year's beirut port blast as Lebanon marks one-year anniversary of Beirut port explosion, at the port in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric said on Wednesday the entire Lebanese people needed to know who engaged in actions that led to the devastating explosion in Beirut port a year ago.

“Justice isn’t just the demand of the families of the victims but of all Lebanese,” Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a service marking the anniversary of the catastrophic blast that destroyed swathes of the capital.

“We want to know who brought in the explosives..., who allowed for their unloading..., who withdrew quantities (of explosives) from it and where it was sent,” he said.

