One dead, three injured in explosion on military bus in Syria’s Damascus

One person died and at least three were wounded in an explosion on a military bus in Damascus on Wednesday, the state news agency SANA said.

The explosion happened in the bus while it was near the entrance of a heavily fortified Republican Guards housing compound in the west of the Syrian capital, SANA said.

Information from one source at the site of the explosion pointed to an electrical fault that set the petrol tank on fire, the agency reported.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named, said at least ten people were wounded.

Blasts in Damascus have been rare since forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad took control of opposition enclaves around the city.

There have been several attacks this year on army vehicles in eastern Syria by suspected ISIS militants who still operate in the sprawling desert area.

