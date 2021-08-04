.
Sirens sound after rockets launched towards Israel from Lebanon

Vehicles drive in Houla village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon, August 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Vehicles drive in Houla village near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon, August 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Sirens sound after rockets launched towards Israel from Lebanon

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Sirens sounded in northern Israel after three rockets were launched from Lebanon, an Al Arabiya correspondent said on Wednesday.

Two rockets fell in the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, while one of the rockets fell in Lebanon, the correspondent added.

The military said in a statement the alerts sounded in at least three communities near the border with Lebanon.

Israel reportedly responded with artillery fire after its Iron Dome defense system intercepted one of the rockets, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The other rocket exploded in open air.

The Al Arabiya correspondent said that fire was seen in the Israeli city, and authorities quickly rushed to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

(With Agencies)

