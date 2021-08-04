.
UN must respond to Iran’s ‘destabilizing actions,’ disrespect: UK

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh at the Government Guesthouse in Hanoi on September 30, 2020. (Nhac Nguyen/AFP)
Reuters, London 

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the United Nations Security Council must respond following a deadly tanker attack last week off the coast of Oman, accusing Iran of destabilizing behavior.

“The Council must respond to Iran’s destabilizing actions & lack of respect for international law,” Raab said on Twitter, referencing a letter sent to the UN Security Council on Tuesday signed by Britain and other nations.

Tehran has denied any involvement in Thursday’s attack on the Mercer Street - a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed.

