US President Biden pledges $100 mln in humanitarian for Lebanon

The United States pledged $100 million in additional humanitarian aid to Lebanon during a conference hosted by France and the United Nations on Wednesday.

The donors’ conference was held on the first anniversary of last year’s catastrophic Port of Beirut blast.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US President Joe Biden was quoted by the Lebanese Presidency as announcing the new aid for the people of Lebanon. The US president recalled his previous visit to Beirut and praised the beauty of the country.

Aid is to be distributed directly to the Lebanese people after decades of corruption and clientelism by the country’s politicians led to the unprecedented socio-economic crises.

Read more: France to offer Lebanon over $110 mln in aid, 500,00 COVID-19 vaccines: Macron