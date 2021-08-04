US condemns rocket attacks from Lebanon on Israel

The United States condemned rocket attacks targeting Israel by armed groups based in Lebanon, the State Department said Wednesday, adding that it will remain engaged with Lebanese and Israeli partners to de-escalate the situation.

“We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups, based in Lebanon, that were fired into Israel,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Three rockets were launched towards #Israel from #Lebanon, an Al Arabiya correspondent says, adding that one of them landed in Lebanon while the other two fell in Israel. https://t.co/lkDVeUzovl pic.twitter.com/aI5cEe13G0 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army said that Israel bombed several areas in southern Lebanon, leading to a fire in the town of Rashaya al-Fokha.

“The situation is being followed up with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon,” the Army added in a statement.

