Water cannon, tear gas fired at protesters near Lebanon parliament

Security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon’s parliament building on Wednesday as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Demonstrators, angry over a lack of justice for the blast’s victims and a severe deterioration in living conditions, had been throwing stones at the building, with some trying to climb its gate.

At least six people were injured in the vicinity, a security source told Reuters.

Read more:

Beirut Blast: Lebanese expats still grappling with survivor’s guilt one year on

Lebanese diaspora frustrated with lack of progress on Beirut Blast probe one year on

‘The truth is missing’: Blast victims call for justice as trauma, wounds remain