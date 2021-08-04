Wildfire burning in power plant in southwest Turkey: Mayor

A wildfire was burning inside a coal-fired power station in southwestern Turkey on Wednesday, the local mayor said on Twitter.

“Flames have entered the thermal power plant,” said Muhammet Tokat, mayor of the town of Milas. He said the plant was being completely evacuated.

