Israel conducts air strikes on targets in south Lebanon: Statement

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on unidentified targets in south Lebanon, the Israeli army said overnight Wednesday.

An Israeli army spokesperson said warplanes targeted areas where rockets were launched at Israel earlier in the day.

A separate air strike was carried out on a target where rockets were previously launched at Israel. During the 11-day Israeli bombardment of Gaza, rockets were reportedly fired by Palestinian factions based in south Lebanon.

Lebanon's The Daily Star cited a local security source as saying that two targets were struck in south Lebanon.

An Al Arabiya English correspondent heard a loud explosion near the Dimashkiye area.

The Israeli army spokesperson threatened more strikes and warned against escalation. "The Lebanese state shoulders responsibility for what takes place inside its territory," the official said.

