Lebanon’s President Aoun says Israel’s air strikes show ‘aggression’ escalation

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday Israel’s overnight air strikes, the first since 2006, showed an escalation in its “aggressive intent” towards his country.

Aoun also said in a tweet the strikes were a direct threat to the security and stability of southern Lebanon and violated UN Security Council resolutions.

