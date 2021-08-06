G7 rebukes Iran for threatening international peace and security after ship attack

The top diplomats from the G7 lashed out at Iran for the July 29 drone attack on the Mercer Street tanker in a statement condemning Tehran for threatening international peace and security.

“We condemn the unlawful attack committed on a merchant vessel off the coast of Oman on 29 July, which killed a British and a Romanian national. This was a deliberate and targeted attack, and a clear violation of international law,” the statement read.

“All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack,” the foreign ministers added.

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US are members of the G7.

The attack led to a US aircraft carrier and other US ships accompanying the attacked ship.

Iran and its proxies have repeatedly disrupted tankers and ships attempting to travel through international waters.

“Iran’s behavior, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security. We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace,” the G7 statement read.

