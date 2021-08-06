Israel army does not want Lebanon ‘escalation’ but ready

Israel said it was ready for an “escalation” on the Lebanese border after an exchange of fire with Shiite militant group Hezbollah but played down the prospects of all-out war.

“We believe that neither Hezbollah wants a full-out war, and we definitely do not wish to have a war,” an Israeli army spokesman, Amnon Shefler, told journalists.

“We do not wish to escalate to a full war, yet of course we are very prepared for that and we will not allow these acts of terror to continue and we will do what is needed,” he said following Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel that prompted retaliatory shelling.

