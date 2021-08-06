.
.
.
.
Language

Israel army does want Lebanon ‘escalation’ but ready

sraeli self-propelled howitzers fire towards Lebanon from a position near the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona following rocket fire from the Lebanese side of the border, on August 6, 2021. (File photo: AFP)
Israeli self-propelled howitzers fire towards Lebanon from a position near the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona following rocket fire from the Lebanese side of the border, on August 6, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Israel army does want Lebanon ‘escalation’ but ready

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Israel said it was ready for an “escalation” on the Lebanese border after an exchange of fire with the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah organization but played down the prospects of all-out war.

“We believe that neither Hezbollah wants a full-out war, and we definitely do not wish to have a war,” an Israeli army spokesman, Amnon Shefler, told journalists.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We do not wish to escalate to a full war, yet of course we are very prepared for that and we will not allow these acts of terror to continue and we will do what is needed,” he said following Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel that prompted retaliatory shelling.

Read more:

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes

Israel conducts air strikes on targets in south Lebanon: Statement

UNIFIL says situation very serious, urges Lebanon, Israel to cease fire

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More