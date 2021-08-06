Israel army does want Lebanon ‘escalation’ but ready

Israel said it was ready for an “escalation” on the Lebanese border after an exchange of fire with the Iran-backed militant Hezbollah organization but played down the prospects of all-out war.

“We believe that neither Hezbollah wants a full-out war, and we definitely do not wish to have a war,” an Israeli army spokesman, Amnon Shefler, told journalists.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We do not wish to escalate to a full war, yet of course we are very prepared for that and we will not allow these acts of terror to continue and we will do what is needed,” he said following Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel that prompted retaliatory shelling.

Read more:

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes

Israel conducts air strikes on targets in south Lebanon: Statement

UNIFIL says situation very serious, urges Lebanon, Israel to cease fire