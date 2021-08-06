.
.
.
.
Language

US urges calm after Hezbollah-Israel violence, calls on Lebanon govt to do more

Israeli self-propelled howitzers fire towards Lebanon following rocket fire from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, on Aug. 6, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli self-propelled howitzers fire towards Lebanon following rocket fire from Lebanon’s Hezbollah, on Aug. 6, 2021. (AFP)

US urges calm after Hezbollah-Israel violence, calls on Lebanon govt to do more

“This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said.

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States condemned Friday’s rocket attack on Israel carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, calling for efforts to de-escalate tensions that have worsened across the entire region in recent weeks.

Earlier in the day, the Iran-backed militant group confirmed that it had launched “dozens” of 122-mm rockets at Israeli targets in response to air strikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms Hezbollah’s rocket attacks into Israel. This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” State Department Spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Price said the US was engaged with both sides, including the Lebanese Army, which arrested four Hezbollah members after local residents intercepted the truck used to launch the rockets. The suspects were reportedly released less than 12 hours later.

“We call upon the Lebanese government urgently to prevent such attacks and bring the area under its control,” the State Department official said.

Price added: “We also urge the Lebanese government to facilitate full access for UNIFIL peacekeepers in accordance with UNSCR 1701. We strongly encourage all efforts to maintain calm.”

Israeli media reported that Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz called his US counterpart to urge him to press Lebanon on the attacks. But a statement from the Pentagon made no mention of Lebanon or Hezbollah during the phone call.

“Secretary Austin and Minister Gantz expressed concern about Iran’s proliferation and employment of one-way attack UAVs across the region and committed to continue cooperating closely on regional security,” a statement from the Pentagon read.

US hails EU decision to adopt new sanctions regime for Lebanon Middle East US hails EU decision to adopt new sanctions regime for Lebanon

Hezbollah and Israel were last engaged in an all-out war in 2006. Flare-ups of violence have taken place since then, but both sides have expressed their disinterest in escalation at this point. However, analysts believe the next war between both sides is inevitable.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak freely on the matter, said there were “real concerns” about the deteriorating situation in Lebanon. “That is going to be a huge problem, not just for them [Lebanon], but for us, if things spiral out of control,” the official told Al Arabiya English.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government for almost a year. The Beirut blast, COVID-19 pandemic and years of corruption and clientelism have put the country in an unprecedented situation.

The international community has said it would be willing to help, but not before a government is formed to implement badly needed reforms.

Read more: Lebanon will never regain sovereignty with Hezbollah’s current status: David Hale

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Top Content
Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group Hezbollah members intercepted by locals in rare challenge to Iran-backed group
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 96 percent effective against death: study
Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border Hezbollah, Israel exchange fire across southern Lebanon border
Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study Early signs vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, says UK study
At least 10 passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo, man arrested At least 10 passengers stabbed on underground train in Tokyo, man arrested
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More