Drone which attacked Israeli ship off Oman’s coast was produced in Iran: US CENTCOM

US experts have concluded based on evidence that the tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime which came under attack on Thursday off Oman’s coast was attacked by a drone produced in Iran, according to a report released by the US Central Command.

The report added that tanker was targeted by two unsuccessful explosive drone attacks on the evening of July 29.

Investigators found small remnants of at least one of the drones which attacked the tanker.

The report added that the drone was loaded with a military-grade explosive.

“The explosive detonation following the drone impact created an approximately 6-foot diameter hole in the top side of the pilothouse and badly damaged the interior. Explosive chemical tests were indicative of a Nitrate-based explosive and identified as RDX, indicating the drone had been rigged to cause injury and destruction,” the report added.

The report added that explosives experts were able to recover several pieces of one of the drones, including a vertical stabilizer, part of the wing, and internal components which were nearly identical to previously collected examples from Iranian one-way attack drones.

“The distance from the Iranian coast to the locations of the attacks was within the range of documented Iranian one-way attack drones,” the statement added.

Two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed when a petroleum products tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime came under attack on Thursday off Oman’s coast, the company said on Friday.

London-based Zodiac said on its website that the attack in the Arabian Sea on the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged Japanese-owned ship, was still being investigated.

An unnamed senior Israeli official blamed Iran for the attack and said that the ship was hit with a drone, according to Israel’s Channel 13 TV.

With Reuters

