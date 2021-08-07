.
Egypt transports Pharaoh Khufu’s boat to new grand museum

This handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on August 7, 2021 shows a view of the relocation process of the Solar Barque of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops) as it is moved past (L to R) the Pyramid of Khafre (Chephren) and Menkaure (Menkheres) from the Giza Necropolis to its new resting place at the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital's twin city of Giza. Egypt on August 7 transported the intact Pharaonic boat of ancient Egyptian King Khufu dating back some 4600 years to its yet to be unveiled grand museum. (AFP)
This handout picture released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities on August 7, 2021 shows a view of the relocation process of the Solar Barque of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops) as it is moved past (L to R) the Pyramid of Khafre (Chephren) and Menkaure (Menkheres) from the Giza Necropolis to its new resting place at the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital's twin city of Giza. Egypt on August 7 transported the intact Pharaonic boat of ancient Egyptian King Khufu dating back some 4600 years to its yet to be unveiled grand museum. (AFP)

AFP, Cairo

Egypt has transported the Pharaoh Khufu’s intact solar boat dating back some 4,600 years to the country’s soon to be unveiled grand museum, the antiquities ministry said on Saturday.

Solar boats were buried in pits next to royal burial chambers in the belief that they would transport the departed into the afterlife.

A photo shows a view of the relocation process of the Solar Barque of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops) as it is moved from the Giza Pyramids Necropolis to its new resting place at the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum. (AFP)
Cairo’s Great Pyramid -- also known as the Pyramid of Cheops -- is the largest of the three Giza pyramids and houses Khufu’s tomb.

“After... crossing the streets of Giza on a smart vehicle, the first boat of King Khufu discovered in 1954 at the southern corner of the Great Pyramid has terminated its long journey to the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM),” a ministry statement said.

The mummy of King Ramesses IX is transported in a convoy from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, in Cairo, Egypt April 3, 2021. (Reuters)
The boat was commissioned by Khufu, a Fourth Dynasty monarch who ruled during the Old Kingdom.

The ministry boasted that the 42-meter (138-foot) long and 20-ton solar boat is “the biggest and oldest organic artifact made of wood, in the history of humanity”.

Its journey on a special remote-controlled vehicle imported from Belgium began late on Friday and took 10 hours, the official MENA news agency reported.

Technicians preparing the Solar Barque of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops) as it is relocated from its old museum adjacent to the Great Pyramid to the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum. (AFP)
Egypt has touted the anticipated opening of the GEM at the Giza plateau, home to the famed pyramids, as an important archaeological landmark housing its most precious antiquities.

The vessel was transported intact on its 7.5-kilometer journey, and is set to be one of the star exhibits when the new museum opens.

It had been on display near the Great Pyramid.

Egypt has pinned its hopes on a series of recent archaeological discoveries to revive its vital but ailing tourism sector which has suffered multiple shocks, from the 2011 uprising to today’s coronavirus pandemic.

A view of the relocation process of the Solar Barque of Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops) as it is moved from the Giza Pyramids Necropolis to its new resting place at the nearby Grand Egyptian Museum. (AFP)
In April, authorities moved the mummified remains of 22 pharaohs from Cairo’s iconic Egyptian Museum in a grandiose ceremony to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation in the city.

In a carefully choreographed televised event, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi greeted the coffins that included the mummies of Ramses II and Queen Hatshepsut.

