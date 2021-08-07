Egyptian athlete wins country’s second gold since 1948 in women’s karate final

Egypt’s Feryal Abdelaziz won the country’s second Olympic gold medal since 1948 when she bested her Azerbaijanian opponent in the women’s over-61kg karate kumite final.

The 22-year-old clinched the victory by scoring on her opponent twice with just under thirty seconds left on the clock.

Abdelaziz celebrated with a scream after winning against Azerbaijan’s Iryna Zaretska.

Abdelaziz’s victory brings Egypt its eighth gold medal overall.

Other than a gold in Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2004 games in Athens, no Egyptian athlete has won a gold since the 1948 games in London when two weightlifters won in their categories.

Middle Eastern karatekas have been finding success at this year’s games, which is the first to feature the sport.

Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh took home a gold when his Saudi opponent was disqualified.

Tarek Hamedi landed a high kick on Ganjzadeh’s neck in the men’s over-75kg final, knocking him unconscious in a move that was deemed too dangerous by officials.

