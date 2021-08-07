Iranian opposition party accuses Tehran of assassinating one of its leaders in Erbil

The Iranian opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party, the oldest Kurdish group in Iran and active in Iraqi Kurdistan, accused Iran on Saturday of assassinating one of its leaders in a hotel in Erbil.

The party, which Tehran considers a “terrorist and separatist organization,” and was banned it after the 1979 revolution.

The party said in a statement that Musa Babakhani, a member of the Central Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, was assassinated by a terrorist affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the city of Erbil.

The statement indicated added that Babakhani was kidnapped last Thursday by two terrorists and was found dead today on Saturday with signs of torture in one of the rooms of a hotel in Erbil.

According to the statement of the Iranian Kurdistan Democratic Party, which accuses Tehran of assassinating a number of its leaders in recent years, Babakhani, born in 1981 in Kermanshah, located about 500 km west of Tehran and with a Kurdish majority, joined the party’s ranks in 1999 before being chosen as a member of the Central Committee of the party.

The Kurdish Internal Security Forces, said in a statement, that they were informed by the management of a hotel that there was a murder incident.

