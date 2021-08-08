.
Hezbollah's Nasrallah plays innocent, says Beirut blast probe is politically biased

AP_21216661060866
An anti-government protester holds a placard during a protest marking the first anniversary of the massive blast at Beirut's port, near Parliament Square, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The grim anniversary comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year. (AP)
Lebanon crisis

Hezbollah's Nasrallah plays innocent, says Beirut blast probe is politically biased

Reuters

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah allegedly claimed in a speech on Saturday that the investigator of the Beirut port blast was politically biased.

On Thursday, Beirut marked the one year anniversary of the blast that flattened large swathes of the city and killed more than 200 people. A judge, Tarek Bittar, is leading the probe into what happened.

“I am formally telling the family of the martyrs that this judicial investigator is playing politics, this is a politicized investigation,” Nasrallah said.

He added he was not calling for Bitar’s immediate removal but demanded that he operate under a single standard and release the results of a technical investigation.

Nasrallah also criticized people he did not name for blaming Hezbollah for the presence of the ammonium nitrate that caused the explosion.

“Where is your evidence for this ugly, heinous accusation? There is none,” he said.

