US imposes new restrictions on Iran-backed militias in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria

The US announced new restrictions Monday against Iran-backed militias based in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, the State Department said.

The State Department issued “nonproliferation measures” and a ban on US government procurement for certain entities after finding that “foreign persons” were engaged in activities prohibited under the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The transfer to or acquisition from North Korea or Syria of materials that could be used to develop weapons of mass destruction or ballistic missile systems are sanctionable offenses under US law.

Monday’s announcement said that restrictions were issued on members of Iraq’s Hezbollah, Russia-based and Syria-based companies.

Measures were also taken against Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“No department or agency of the US government may procure or enter into any contract for the procurement of any goods, technology, or services from these foreign persons, except to the extent that the Secretary of State otherwise may determine,” the statement read.

The new measures will remain in place for two years.

Read more: US officials in Beirut as new sanctions await Lebanon’s politicians and Iran