Fire breaks out at Iranian petrochemicals plant, no casualties

In this Sept. 28, 2011 file photo, an Iranian security guard stands at the Maroun Petrochemical plant at the Imam Khomeini port, southwestern Iran. (AP /Vahid Salemi)
Reuters

A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran’s Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties, the state news agency IRNA reported.

“The fire was completely put out after four hours by the island’s firemen,” Nasser Ebrahimi, Kharg’s district governor, told IRNA.

The blaze did not cause any casualties and its cause is being investigated,” Ebrahimi said.

Mohammad Ali Kazemipour, spokesman for the Kharg Petrochemical Company, earlier said the incident did not affect
production, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported.

Iran has been witnessing multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June 2020.

