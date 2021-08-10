Fire breaks out at Iranian petrochemicals plant, no casualties

A fire broke out at a storage tank in a petrochemicals plant on Iran’s Gulf island of Kharg on Tuesday, but the blaze was extinguished and there were no casualties, the state news agency IRNA reported.

“The fire was completely put out after four hours by the island’s firemen,” Nasser Ebrahimi, Kharg’s district governor, told IRNA.

Advertisement

The blaze did not cause any casualties and its cause is being investigated,” Ebrahimi said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mohammad Ali Kazemipour, spokesman for the Kharg Petrochemical Company, earlier said the incident did not affect

production, the semi-official news agency ILNA reported.

Iran has been witnessing multiple explosions and fires around military, nuclear, and industrial facilities since late June 2020.

Read more:

Fire at Shahid Tondgooyan petrochemical plant in southwestern Iran

Top US diplomat vows no ‘impunity’ for Iran over ship attack

Iraq FM in Tehran talks ahead of hosting regional summit in Baghdad