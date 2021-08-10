Iraq FM in Tehran talks ahead of hosting regional summit in Baghdad

.
Iraq's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein speaks during a handover ceremony of looted Iraqi antiquities returned by the United States, at the Ministry of foreign Affairs in the capital Baghdad, on August 3, 2021. (AFP)
AFP, Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Tuesday, Iranian media reported, as Baghdad prepares to host a regional summit later this month.

The two men discussed “bilateral ties and latest regional and international developments,” the ISNA news agency said.

“It is expected, based on some speculation, that Iraq’s foreign minister will present an invitation to Tehran authorities for Iran to join an international summit in Baghdad,” it added.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA gave no details of the agenda for Zarif’s talks with Hussein.

Baghdad has said that French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the planned summit, and that Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman have also been invited

No date for the meeting has yet been announced.

Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.

