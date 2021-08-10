.
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port

An unknown explosion has damaged one of the merchant ships anchored in Syria’s port of Latakia. (The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

An unknown explosion has damaged one of the merchant ships anchored in Syria’s port of Latakia, which led to human and material losses, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday evening.

Last week, two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed when a petroleum products tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime came under attack on Thursday off Oman’s coast, the company said on Friday.

An unnamed senior Israeli official blamed Iran for the attack and said that the ship was hit with a drone, according to Israel’s Channel 13 TV.

In April, at least three people had been killed in an attack on an Iranian fuel tanker off the Syrian coast, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“At least three people died, including two members of the crew,” in the attack, which sparked a fire, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based war monitor.

At the time, the state news agency SANA quoted the oil ministry as saying the fire erupted after “what was believed to be an attack by a drone from the direction of Lebanese waters.”

