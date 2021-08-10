The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Iran is the greatest threat to the region and the world, said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday.

“It is not possible to remain neutral while Iran is advancing in its nuclear project,” he said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Gantz added that the world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah and Israel alone can determine the equation.

Evidence has shown that drones used in the attack on the Israeli-managed tanker off Oman’s coast on Thursday were made in Iran, US experts say in a report released by the US Central Command.

The report added that the tanker was targeted by two unsuccessful explosive drone attacks on the evening of July 29.

Investigators found small remnants of at least one of the drones used in the attack, adding that one of the drones was loaded with a military-grade explosive.

Read more:

CIA chief heading to Israel, Palestine as Iran tensions simmer: Reports

Israeli FM will fly to Morocco to cement ties following Abraham Accords