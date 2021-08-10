.
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. (Reuters)

The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Al Arabiya English

Iran is the greatest threat to the region and the world, said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday.

“It is not possible to remain neutral while Iran is advancing in its nuclear project,” he said.

Gantz added that the world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah and Israel alone can determine the equation.

Evidence has shown that drones used in the attack on the Israeli-managed tanker off Oman’s coast on Thursday were made in Iran, US experts say in a report released by the US Central Command.

The report added that the tanker was targeted by two unsuccessful explosive drone attacks on the evening of July 29.

Investigators found small remnants of at least one of the drones used in the attack, adding that one of the drones was loaded with a military-grade explosive.

