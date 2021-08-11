Iran’s Raisi unveils new cabinet: IRNA

Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi presented on Wednesday his list of cabinet choices to parliament, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Raisi, elected in June, was sworn in last week before parliament as Iran’s eighth president.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The parliament will is required to review and approve Raisi’s nominations. His choices are not expected to face any opposition from a parliament that is considered ideologically aligned with the president.

Among the key nominees is Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a diplomat reportedly close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He will replace Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister.

Raisi has chosen Javad Owji as oil minister and Ahmad Vahidi as interior minister, according to the list of proposed ministers published by IRNA. Owji is a former deputy oil minister and managing director of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company, while Vahidi is a former defense minister who has also served as the head of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC.

Esmail Khatib, a cleric who previously served as the head of the judiciary’s intelligence unit, has been tapped as intelligence minister, according to IRNA. Khatib had also previously worked in the office of the supreme leader, according to Iranian media.

Read more:

The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Israel foreign minister arrives in Morocco on first visit since normalization

Israeli FM will fly to Morocco to cement ties following Abraham Accords