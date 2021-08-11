.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran’s Raisi unveils new cabinet: IRNA

  • Font
Iran's new President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi has presented his list of cabinet choices to parliament. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran’s Raisi unveils new cabinet: IRNA

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran’s new president Ebrahim Raisi presented on Wednesday his list of cabinet choices to parliament, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Raisi, elected in June, was sworn in last week before parliament as Iran’s eighth president.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The parliament will is required to review and approve Raisi’s nominations. His choices are not expected to face any opposition from a parliament that is considered ideologically aligned with the president.

Among the key nominees is Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a diplomat reportedly close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He will replace Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister.

Raisi has chosen Javad Owji as oil minister and Ahmad Vahidi as interior minister, according to the list of proposed ministers published by IRNA. Owji is a former deputy oil minister and managing director of the state-run National Iranian Gas Company, while Vahidi is a former defense minister who has also served as the head of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC.

Esmail Khatib, a cleric who previously served as the head of the judiciary’s intelligence unit, has been tapped as intelligence minister, according to IRNA. Khatib had also previously worked in the office of the supreme leader, according to Iranian media.

Read more:

The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

Israel foreign minister arrives in Morocco on first visit since normalization

Israeli FM will fly to Morocco to cement ties following Abraham Accords

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release Husband of jailed British-Iranian appeals to UN to secure her release
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits for those aged 12-18 under these conditions
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates Olympic champion Tarek Hamedi
Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports Loose cobra snake inside Egypt taxi leads to death of five: Reports
The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz The world must put an end to Iran and Hezbollah: Israeli Defense Minister Gantz
Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port Syrian Observatory reports explosion on merchant ship anchored in Latakia’s port
Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen Senior Pentagon official says Iran-backed Mercer Street attack came from Yemen
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More