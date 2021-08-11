.
.
.
.
Sudan to hand former president Bashir to International Criminal Court: Minister

Sudan's former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, September 28, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Sudan's former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan, September 28, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Sudan to hand former president Bashir to International Criminal Court: Minister

AFP

Published: Updated:

Sudan will hand former president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court along with other officials wanted over the Darfur conflict, Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi said on Wednesday.

The “cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” Mahdi was quoted as saying by state media.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades before being deposed in 2019, faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

