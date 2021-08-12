Iran fires warning shot at a US military drone near Strait of Hormuz: Report

Iran’s air defenses fired a warning shot at a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper belonging to the US military near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian semi-official Nour News.

The agency did not provide further details.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs.

Washington has blamed Iran for the multiple attacks that have taken place on foreign-flagged ships in the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the country.

