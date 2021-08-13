.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt army kills 13 extremists in north and central Sinai

  • Font
FILE PHOTO: /Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
Military forces are seen in North Sinai, Egypt December 1, 2017. Picture taken December 1, 2017. (Reuters)

Egypt army kills 13 extremists in north and central Sinai

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s army has killed 13 extremists in the restive areas of north and central Sinai during an operation on Thursday, according to a statement.

“To complement the efforts of the armed forces to eliminate terrorist elements in central and northern Sinai, the counter-terrorism forces were able to eliminate 13 extremist fighters,” the army said in a statement released to reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The army also said it had confiscated 15 automatic rifles and a number of ammunition of various calibers alongside 20 automatic rifle magazines, and a number of other weapons as well.

“The motorcycles used by the extremist fighters carrying out their terrorist operations, a number of mobile phones, 2 field glasses, and sums of money in various currencies were also seized,” the army said.

The Egyptian army said nine soldiers were killed during the operations.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months UAE records lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in three months
Top Content
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
Russia arrests top hypersonics scientist on charges of treason Russia arrests top hypersonics scientist on charges of treason
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More