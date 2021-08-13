Egypt army kills 13 extremists in north and central Sinai

Egypt’s army has killed 13 extremists in the restive areas of north and central Sinai during an operation on Thursday, according to a statement.

“To complement the efforts of the armed forces to eliminate terrorist elements in central and northern Sinai, the counter-terrorism forces were able to eliminate 13 extremist fighters,” the army said in a statement released to reporters.

The army also said it had confiscated 15 automatic rifles and a number of ammunition of various calibers alongside 20 automatic rifle magazines, and a number of other weapons as well.

“The motorcycles used by the extremist fighters carrying out their terrorist operations, a number of mobile phones, 2 field glasses, and sums of money in various currencies were also seized,” the army said.

The Egyptian army said nine soldiers were killed during the operations.