Lebanese presidency denies rumors about President Aoun’s health

The media office of Lebanon’s Presidency has denied what it described as rumors about the deteriorating health of President Michel Aoun.

The office said that Aoun is “performing his usual duties at Baabda Palace and is in good health.”

The official account of the Lebanese presidency on Twitter said that the Presidency’s media office “categorically denies the fabricated news about the health status of the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, which falls within the framework of false rumors that are circulated from time to time.”

Also on Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab refused President Aoun’s invitation to hold a meeting to discuss the deteriorating fuel crisis.

Aoun called for the session to be dedicated to addressing the serious repercussions of the causes of the fuel crisis, according to a statement published by his office.

