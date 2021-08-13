.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting

  • Font
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon March 6, 2021. (Dalati Nohra/Handout via Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Lebanon’s prime minister rejects president’s call for fuel crisis meeting

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s prime minister Hassan Diab rejected President Michel Aoun’s call to convene the cabinet to discuss the country’s fuel crisis, saying such a meeting fell outside the caretaker cabinet’s constitutional duties, Diab said in a statement.

The Lebanese government clashed with the central bank on Thursday over its move to end fuel subsidies that have drained the currency reserves, saying prices must not change and subsidies must continue until measures are in place to help the poor.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon says importers must supply stored fuel bought before subsidy end Middle East Lebanon crisis Lebanon says importers must supply stored fuel bought before subsidy end

With the government and central bank adopting conflicting positions, petroleum importers demanded clarification, with one warning of huge fuel shortages due to inadequate supply.

The loss of fuel subsidies would open a new phase in the financial crisis that has sunk the value of Lebanon’s currency by more than 90 percent since 2019 and thrown more than half the population into poverty.

Since the crisis began, the central bank has been effectively subsidising fuel by using its dollar reserves to finance imports at exchange rates well below the rates on the parallel market.

The central bank defended its decision to provide dollars at market rates, saying it had told the government a year ago that legislation would be needed to dip into the mandatory reserve, a portion of deposits that must be preserved by law.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies France suspends military cooperation with Ethiopia as Tigray conflict intensifies
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium SeaWorld Abu Dhabi to feature world’s largest aquarium
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More