Turkey’s deadly flash floods have killed at least 27 people so far: Officials 

The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast reached 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.

One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.

Turkish media reports said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit one of the hardest-hit northern regions later Friday to inspect the damage and lend his support.

Turkey has suffered from a rapid series of natural disaster that world scientists warn are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.

The floods hit Turkey’s north just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people under near total control in the south.

Six people also died in foods in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.

