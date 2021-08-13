.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey’s deadly flash floods have killed at least 27 people so far: Officials 

  • Font
Search and Rescue team members evacuate locals during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Search and Rescue team members evacuate locals during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey’s deadly flash floods have killed at least 27 people so far: Officials

AFP, Istanbul 

Published: Updated:

The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along its northern Black Sea coast reached 27 on Friday, the disaster and emergency management authority said, rising by 10 overnight.

One person also remained unaccounted for while a massive search and rescue operation involving thousands of people was underway, the emergencies authority added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Search and Rescue team members evacuate a girl during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Search and Rescue team members evacuate a girl during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkish media reports said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit one of the hardest-hit northern regions later Friday to inspect the damage and lend his support.

Turkey has suffered from a rapid series of natural disaster that world scientists warn are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change.

Search and Rescue team members evacuate locals during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Search and Rescue team members evacuate locals during flash floods which have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region, in Bozkurt, a town in Kastamonu province, Turkey, August 12, 2021. (Reuters)

The floods hit Turkey’s north just as rescuers reported bringing hundreds of wildfires that have killed eight people under near total control in the south.

Six people also died in foods in floods caused by heavy rains in the northeast Rize province.

Read more:

The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021

Heavy rains, severe floods hit northern Turkey; several people hurt, missing

In pictures: Deadly wildfires rage around the world amid worsening climate crises

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail Algeria probes crowd lynching, setting fire of arson suspect Jamal Ben Ismail
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More