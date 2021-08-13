.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack on military base in Iraq: Ministry

  • Font
Iraqi security forces stand guard with their military vehicle outside the Turkish embassy in Baghdad December 8, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Iraqi security forces stand guard with their military vehicle outside the Turkish embassy in Baghdad December 8, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack on military base in Iraq: Ministry

Reuters, Istanbul 

Published: Updated:

Kurdish militants launched a mortar attack on a Turkish military base in northern Iraq on Thursday, wounding a Turkish soldier who later died in hospital, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said.

The statement said Turkish forces immediately retaliated against those carrying out the attack and three Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants were neutralized, a term commonly used to mean killed.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The PKK launched an insurgency in southeast Turkey in 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and European Union.

Turkey is currently carrying out operations targeting the militants in northern Iraq, where their main bases are located.

Read more:

Iraq repatriates 370 would-be migrants from Belarus border with Lithuania

Murder of city official sparks anger over Iraq impunity

Iraq FM in Tehran talks ahead of hosting regional summit in Baghdad

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis Abraham Accords: A year of ‘faith and tolerance’ between UAE, Israel, say Rabbis
Top Content
NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions: NASA looking for paid volunteers for simulated Mars mission, here are the conditions:
Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed Syrian shops, home in Ankara attacked after Turkish youth killed
Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official Iran decided against purchasing COVID-19 vaccines due to cost: Health official
UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages UN Syria envoy alarmed by hostilities, civilian shortages
Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan Trump blames Biden for ‘unacceptable’ violent surge by Taliban in Afghanistan
COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official COVID-19 patient zero may have been Wuhan lab worker: WHO official
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More