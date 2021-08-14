Lebanese army says will raid closed gas stations for hidden fuel 

The Lebanese army on Saturday said it will raid closed gas stations that have been hiding fuel and confiscate and redistribute gas to residents themselves, as Lebanon struggles with a nationwide shortage.

Lebanon’s worsening fuel crisis reached the brink of collapse over the weekend after the central bank announced it would be lifting subsidies because it could no longer afford to open lines of credit for fuel imports or subsidize its purchase.

Hospitals, bakeries, essential shops, and businesses have been forced to scale back operations or shut down completely due to nationwide power cuts.

Developing