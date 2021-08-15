.
At least 10 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

At least 10 people have been killed and up to 100 others injured when a gas tanker exploded in the Tleil area of Lebanon’s Akkar district, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Footage being shared on social media showed several ambulances transporting burn victims of the blast in Tleil to hospitals in the district.

(Developing)

