At least 10 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district

At least 10 people have been killed and up to 100 others injured when a gas tanker exploded in the Tleil area of Lebanon’s Akkar district, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Footage being shared on social media showed several ambulances transporting burn victims of the blast in Tleil to hospitals in the district.

Watch: Footage being shared online shows the gas tanker explosion in the #Tleil area of the Akkar district in #Lebanon.https://t.co/7ykoxCUopI pic.twitter.com/ncZyhPVtLd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 15, 2021

Watch: Video shows people reacting following the explosion from a gas tanker that erupted in #Lebanon's Akkar district.https://t.co/7ykoxCUopI pic.twitter.com/UDkLnEYekW — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 15, 2021

(Developing)